Alongside the Xperia 1 II, Sony has also updated its lineup by announcing the Xperia 10 II (or Mark 2).

The mid-range smartphone includes a modest spec sheet but manages to grab a few of the flagship Xperia 1 features. The 6-inch device is the first Sony mid-range smartphone to come with an FHD+ OLED display — which is also in the 21:9 aspect ratio.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 3,600mAh battery. The Sony Xperia 10 II is also IP68 water- and dust-resistant, and on top of that, manages to include a headphone port for a wired audio experience. Unlike last year, there will only be a solitary Xperia 10 II model. That means no Plus variant will hit store shelves, saving confusion and making it easy to differentiate between the model lineups.

While the flagship device comes with a fully stacked camera setup, the Sony Xperia 10 II is a more modest affair. The main 12-megapixel camera sensor returns but is backed by two 8-megapixel sensors. The effective focal lengths for these are 26, 16, and 52mm, respectively.

Despite official press videos showcasing a gorgeous mint green color option, the Sony Xperia 10 II will only be available in plain black and white color options in all regions. The mint green colorway will go on sale in “select markets.”

Pricing details are not yet known, but the Xperia 10 II will go on sale from spring 2020.

