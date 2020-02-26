Google starts notifying I/O 2020 ticket winners

Google yesterday closed the five-day period to submit applications for its annual developer conference. This morning, the company has started contacting I/O 2020 ticket winners.

Notified via email, winners are selected at random. Those with confirmed tickets will soon be charged $1,150 for general admission, or $375 for academic pricing on their provided payment method.

Non-selected applicants will also be contacted by the company and see the preauthorization payment automatically released within seven days. The entire event will be livestreamed while I/O Extended events are available around the world.

In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Google’s FAQ notes how it will allow “all I/O registrants to cancel their registration up to April 15, 2020, without financial penalty.”

For attendees, Google in the coming weeks will post a schedule and preliminary session list. The first wave identifies what time the keynote and after-hour events start. More will be added closer to the event, but the list of talks will not be finalized until after all the onstage announcements on Tuesday, May 12.

Meanwhile, the I/O 2020 mobile apps for Android and iOS will be released closer to the event, along with shuttle schedules and other transportation details. Like last year, Google’s developer conference is a no-parking event, with the team striving for a sustainable event.

More about Google I/O:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: