Google I/O 2020 ticket applications run from February 20-25

Last week, Google launched its annual puzzle to reveal the date and location of this year’s I/O developer conference. The company has now announced that the ticket application process for I/O 2020 will start on February 20.

The I/O landing page no longer defaults to the interactive “Collaboration of the Cosmos” ARG — though the mission is still accessible for those that want to relive it. The May 12-14 date is noted, along with the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Google now mentions that prospective attendees can “apply to purchase a ticket from 2/20 to 2/25,” with “more details coming soon.” The FAQ page is not yet available. Running six days, the window opens on a Thursday, runs into the weekend, and closes the following Tuesday.

In past years, this involves developers noting their area of technological, product, and platform interest, as well as other details, which Google will factor to draw winners. Selection usually occurs soon after the application window closes and attendees are charged at that point. There is no rush to apply, unlike a first-come, first-served system.

General pricing has yet to be revealed for I/O 2020 ticket applications, with Google using offering academic and community passes that are more affordable.

