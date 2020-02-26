Alleged press renders of the upcoming LG V60 ThinQ have leaked, and they showcase some of the upcoming hardware features including a massive 5,000mAh battery, quad-camera setup, and, yes, a headphone jack.

Despite not attending MWC 2020 due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, LG looks set to unveil a follow-up to last year’s LG V50 ThinQ with some interesting additions. The leak comes via Evan Blass, who shared these first LG V60 ThinQ images on his Twitter account.

[Update 02/26]: A hands-on video with the LG V60 ThinQ has now appeared online showing what we think is a blue and silver version of the device, with the Galaxy S10-like rear camera visor. The video has come courtesy of PBKreviews and gives us a glimpse of the hardware, the boot logo and, to be honest, not a great deal else.

You can see the under-glass “V60 ThinQ” logo, which is one major trademark of all LG flagship devices. Now given that we expected to see the device unveiled at MWC 2020, it’s unclear if or when LG might officially showcase the smartphone. The company clearly has an inventory of the device if this leak is anything to go by — we’ll just have to wait and see what the South Korean firm decides in coming weeks.

[Update 02/20]: Another render has surfaced courtesy of Android Headlines, which gives us a glimpse of the front of the LG V60 ThinQ. What’s interesting is the front of the display still shows the original launch date of the device, despite LG being one of the first firms to drop out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus fears.

It looks like LG is persisting with the headphone jack on the V60, which for fans of wired audio, will be a big inclusion. There is also room for a massive 5,000mAh battery — which should help ensure all-day lifespan is guaranteed.

You may look at the renders and be enamored by the transparent back, but it’s unlikely we’ll see that as a design option. However, it helps highlight more of the upcoming features of the LG V60 ThinQ, which will also include a quad-camera array and 4ch Microphones for pinpoint audio recording and clarity.

Beyond that, not much else is known about the device beyond what we can glean from these press renders. You would expect a top-tier chipset and some impressive camera hardware to boot, though. It is worth noting that this does look like the previously leaked renders of what we thought was the LG G9 a while back. So that means we could see a dewdrop notch at the front and a sort-of S10 rear camera setup design.

We were expecting LG to release to LG G9 at MWC 2020, but we have no evidence to suggest that will be the case. Instead, it seems that the South Korean firm may be bumping the V-series to gain greater widespread appeal. It’s not clear when we could see this upcoming device, as LG shared no further details after their withdrawal from the GSMA-hosted event later this month.

