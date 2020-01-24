LG announces timeline for Android 10 on V50 ThinQ, G8X, more

Over the last few years, LG has garnered a reputation for updating their Android devices at a significantly slower pace than nearly all of their competitors. With Google I/O 2020 now on the horizon, most likely bringing the next major Android version, LG has finally announced a timeline for more of their devices to get the Android 10 update, including the LG V50 and G8X ThinQ.

We first got a taste of what LG envisioned for Android 10 in September when leaked screenshots from the LG V50 showed a work-in-progress version of LG UX 9.0. Since then, the company rolled out its first Android 10 update to the G8 ThinQ in the US just a few days ago.

Now, the company is finally revealing when the update will arrive for the V50 ThinQ and others. The announcement, via XDA-Developers, comes courtesy of the Italian branch of LG, and reveals that over the course of 2020, nine LG phones will pick up the Android 10/LG UX 9.0 update.

Leading the schedule, the LG V50 ThinQ will gain Android 10 sometime in early February, having already shipped to devices in South Korea. Next, the update will arrive for the LG G8X ThinQ sometime in the second quarter of the year.

Heading into the third quarter of 2020, LG will pick up the pace, promising to deliver the update to 2018’s LG G7 and V40, as well as the more recent LG G8S. And ending the year on a high note, LG is slated to bring Android 10 to the LG K40S, K50, K50S, and Q60.

As the announcement was made by the Italian branch of LG, there’s no confirmation yet on whether this update timeline will also apply in North America.

LG Android 10 update timeline

  • LG V50 ThinQ: early February
  • LG G8X ThinQ: Q2 2020
  • LG G7: Q3 2020
  • LG G8S: Q3 2020
  • LG V40: Q3 2020
  • LG K40S: Q4 2020
  • LG K50: Q4 2020
  • LG K50S: Q4 2020
  • LG Q60: Q4 2020

Android 10

LG

Best Chromebooks

Nest Wifi review

