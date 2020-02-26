Wednesday’s best deals include Sony’s Xperia 10 Plus at $279, $70 off a 7-inch Android Auto receiver, and the Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker for $21. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s Xperia 10 Plus at $279

B&H currently offers the Sony Xperia 10 Plus 64GB GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone for $279. Down from $380, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.5-inch HD display, Sony features a dual rear camera array comprised of 8 and 12MP sensors. Everything comes powered by a Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor and includes 64GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough, a microSD card slot allows for easy expansion. Learn more in our hands-on coverage. More details below.

$70 off Sony 7-inch Android Auto Receiver

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $330. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer matches our previous mention from the beginning of year for the all-time low. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting.

Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker $21

Anker Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Anker SoundCore Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $21. Usually selling for $28, today’s offer saves you 25% and matches the Amazon all-time low. Anker’s SoundCore rocks a 12W output that powers the dual neodymium drivers as well as a digital signal processor that offers “pounding bass and zero distortion at any volume.” It gets up to 24 hours of playback per charge and even features IPX5 water-resistance.

