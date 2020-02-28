Friday’s top deals include Samsung Galaxy discounts, Best Buy’s new flash sale, and official Google Pixel cases on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Samsung Galaxy phones

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ Android Smartphone from $440. As a comparison, it sells for up to $1,000 in new condition and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked to date in refurbished condition. Notable features include a 6.4-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Check out the entire sale here for more deals.

New Best Buy Flash Sale

Today only, Best Buy has a new flash sale discounting tech across nearly every category, including hefty markdowns on MacBooks and more. You’ll find everything from Macs to TVs, smart home accessories, and more on sale today. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

On the Google side of things, another standout comes via Dell and its 2-in-1 11-inch Chromebook for $169. It originally sold for $269 but goes for around $250 these days. This model includes a 2-in-1 design with touchscreen, 4GB worth of RAM, and internal 32GB eMMC flash memory.

Official Google Pixel 4 cases discounted

Verizon Wireless offers the official Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases in various colors for $20. As a comparison, these cases typically sell for $40, although Amazon just reduced prices down to $30. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the all-time low price.

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.”

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

