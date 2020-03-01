Google usually hides Easter eggs in its products, and it turns out Wear OS is no exception! As highlighted recently by some Redditors, there’s a fun little Easter egg hidden with Wear OS’ flashlight app — a little drum sequencer.

We’re not sure how long exactly this Easter egg has been hiding in Wear OS, but there are mentions as far back as the early Android Wear days of 2015. As it stands, though, this little Easter egg is something that’s more fun on modern watches.

If you go to the flashlight app on Wear OS and double-tap and then hold, you’ll be presented with some flashing colors. If you do it right — there’s no rhyme or reason to when it does and doesn’t work — you’ll be greeted with the drum sequencer.

When it starts running, this Wear OS Easter egg has a sequence at the start that forms a basic beat at around 135BPM. From there, you can create your own sequence of sounds on the 4×4 grid. The blue circle represents a kick drum, teal a snare, purple a bell, and red an open hi-hat. You’ll be fairly limited in what this sequencer is actually capable of, but it’s really fun to play with and you can create some fun beats.

Of course, you’ll need audio to actually use this. Until this past year, most Wear OS smartwatches didn’t include a speaker, but now it’s pretty standard. The Skagen Falster 3 I’ve got it running on plays the sounds loud and clear, but models that don’t equipped with a speaker will need to use a Bluetooth audio source.

