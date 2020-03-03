Last year, Google debuted a powerful new feature by the name of Live Caption. That debuted on Pixel 4 and later on Pixel 3 and 3a devices. In January, Live Caption also started arriving on Pixel 2 devices, but was pulled in the March security update.

Since the March security update started rolling out yesterday, Pixel 2 owners have spoken up that Live Caption has disappeared from their device without any warning. Apparently, that’s because the feature wasn’t technically supposed to roll out in January in the first place.

Google never officially announced that Live Caption was coming to Pixel 2 previously, but now the company is confirming the official release. In a tweet, the official Made by Google Twitter account confirms that Live Caption is coming to the company’s second-gen Pixel starting on March 12th.

Why did Google pull the plug on this feature with the March update? Who’s to say? As far as we’re aware, there were no issues with the functionality, but if you’re a Pixel 2 owner missing the feature, rest assured it will be back soon enough.

Hi there, to turn on Live Caption, press either volume button and tap the Live Caption icon. Live Caption is available now on Pixel 3, 3a, and 4. Live Caption will begin rolling out globally to Pixel 2 on March 12. Hope this info helps. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) March 3, 2020

