Based on how often they’re seen in the wild and praised by users online, Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL might just be the best devices to come out of the lineup, but Android 10 had some negative side effects for these devices. One unfortunate casualty was the collection of sound effects for things like unlocking the Pixel 2, but they’re back with the latest update.

Rewinding a bit, the Android 10 update has caused a couple of issues with the Pixel 2. Some users have noticed problems with Wi-Fi dropouts while others report that their device has slowed down or often encounters other bugs. It’s unfortunate, but there’s still time for Google to fix that.

Another strange bug that Android 10 caused on Pixel 2 devices was the loss of various sound effects in Android. If you keep your ringer turned on with a Pixel, you’ll get neat little sound effects for actions such as locking/unlocking the device, plugging in/unplugging, and more.

There have been ways to manually restore those sound effects previously, but now they’ve officially been restored with the latest update. As some Redditors noticed, the lock/unlock sounds and charging tone have both been fixed completely following this update.

So, yay! If you’re still rocking a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, enjoy the sound effects now that they’re finally back!

More on Google Pixel 2:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: