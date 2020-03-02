Google Pixel devices can pin apps to Android’s share menu w/ March security update

- Mar. 2nd 2020 1:01 pm PT

0

Android’s sharing menu is pretty solid, but one update we’ve been pretty excited about in Android 11 is the ability to pin apps to the share menu to ensure they always show at the top. If you have a Google Pixel smartphone, though, you won’t have to wait until Android 11 to pin apps to the share menu.

Enabled as a part of the March security update, you can now pin apps to Android’s share menu by long-pressing on the app icon.

You can only pin up to four applications to the share menu and, once they’re pinned, they’ll always show up as a separate row at the top of the share list. They won’t show up at the very top, though, as you’ll still have a row of “direct” sharing targets for specific contacts in apps like Google Messages, WhatsApp, Instagram, and others. Notably, though, you can also pin these direct targets, too!

If you try to pin a fifth application to the share menu, Android won’t unpin anything, it will simply replace the last-selected pinned app from the list with the new one.

Most Android users will have to wait until Android 11 to get their hands on this feature, but it’s live for Google Pixel owners now. We’ve confirmed the feature is live on Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 on the March update, so it’s probably safe to assume Pixel 2 and Pixel 3a have it as well.

More on Google Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
Google Pixel 4 Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3 XL Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 2

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches