At the end of February, YouTube TV announced that it would no longer be carrying Fox Sports networks after failing to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting. A brief extension gave us hope the two companies would be able to settle on a deal — which they have — but there’s still bad news.

Confirmed on Twitter by YouTube TV, the latest deal between YouTube TV and Sinclair confirms that a lot of people won’t be able to access these channels any longer. Starting later today, YouTube TV will lose Fox Sports networks and YES Network under the terms of this new deal.

Fox Regional Sports networks will still be available on YouTube TV in select markets and if you live in an area that will lose the networks, a notification will appear at some point today as YouTube mentioned. Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports West, and YES Network will be dropped, though. The Streamable has a handy list of which RSNs will stick around.

We've reached an agreement with Sinclair and we’ll no longer be able to offer FOX Regional Sports Networks in select areas as of March 5th. If your area is impacted by a channel loss, you’ll be notified in the YouTube TV app soon. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) March 5, 2020

YES Network explains — in a very childish tweet I might add — that YouTube TV has “for its own selfish reasons” refused to pay market rate for the rights to broadcast these channels. From the looks of it, YES Network is dropping YouTube TV entirely going forward after this deal fell through.

It’s worth noting that YouTube TV isn’t the only service that has dropped YES Network as it follows both Sling TV and fuboTV in the decision, though Hulu + Live has kept it so far.

YouTube TV has dropped the YES Network. pic.twitter.com/RxVgSIjQsR — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 5, 2020

