With most people just sticking to a generic default for all correspondences, email signatures are an undervalued way to personalize messages. Gmail on the web is now adding support for saving and quickly accessing multiple signatures.

Gmail today lets you set a signature to save you from manually entering or pasting a closing on every email. Different signatures are available, but only when using the “Send mail as” capability.

Moving forward, the compose screen will have a new pen icon in the bottom toolbar that opens a menu of your saved closings, including “No signature.” Selecting one will automatically add it to the bottom of your message.

To create, visit Settings > General and scroll down to the relevant section, or tap on the “Manage signatures” shortcut from the above list. You can enter up to 10,000 characters — ideal for quotes — with formatting and each can be named.

Meanwhile, you’ll have the option to choose default signatures for new emails or messages that you’ve already replied to. Use cases include:

Communicating across teams, organizations, or products

Communicating across languages

Using different default signatures for new emails and replies, and more.

At the moment, this is only available on the web, and not the mobile apps. Multiple Gmail signatures will be available for G Suite customers and personal Google Accounts. It will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks.

