Back in January, Google widely launched G Suite Add-ons to allow third-party integrations across products like Calendar and Drive. Adobe today announced a plug-in that lets Gmail users quickly access Creative Cloud.

This Creative Cloud for Gmail add-on has two key use cases, starting with the ability to share links to XD, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Lightroom files. When composing, clicking the Creative Cloud icon that appears in the bottom right corner of the window opens an Adobe file picker.

Users can browse through all files, libraries, and mobile creations with built-in search. Assets will be inserted as thumbnails that dynamically link to your Creative Cloud files. Private links are not currently supported with a prompt reminding you to set to public.

The second capability is saving received Gmail attachments directly to Creative Cloud. When reading an email, tapping the Adobe icon in the sidebar will show what files are in a conversation. You can select files individually and decide where uploads are stored, all from the panel. There is currently a 100MB file size maximum.

Adobe’s Creative Cloud Add-on can be installed from the G Suite Marketplace today. According to Google, Creative Cloud is “one of the most requested third-party integrations we’ve seen from G Suite admins.” The two companies tease that more integrations will be coming in 2020.

“While new collaboration channels are all the rage, business email is actually on the rise with individuals sending and receiving more emails every day. Bringing Creative Cloud into G Suite enables our mutual user base to simplify routine tasks while staying productive in their inbox,” says Sid Arora, Product Manager, Adobe Creative Cloud.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: