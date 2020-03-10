Spotify has been making quite a few updates to its mobile apps as of late and, today, the company is announcing an update for the profile picture. Starting today, you can finally update your Spotify profile picture from an Android or iOS device.

This long-overdue feature has never been present in Spotify’s mobile app, but today the app is getting updated with better customization over your profile. This includes the ability to change your display name and, more importantly, change your profile picture.

Detailed in a brief blog post, Spotify says this feature is rolling out now on both Android and iOS. To change your profile picture on Spotify’s Android or iOS apps, simply go to the Home tab, tap the Settings icon at the top of the display, and then tap “View Profile” at the top of the page. From there, you’ll be able to see your public playlists, followers, and more, as well as a new “Edit Profile” link.

This new page includes the ability to both change your profile picture and your display name, with both of those changes being reflected on your playlists and in areas such as search. Importantly, though, this doesn’t allow you to change your proper username.

