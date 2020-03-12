Thursday deals: Assistant-enabled smart thermostat $87, TP-Link accessories, more

Thursday’s best deals include the Assistant-enabled Honeywell thermostat, plus TP-Link’s smart light switch, and PNY’s microSDXC card. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Save on Honeywell’s Assistant-enabled Thermostat

Home Depot is offering the Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat for $87. That’s $40 or so off what it was fetching at Amazon prior to selling out and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. With Honeywell T5, it doesn’t matter if you prefer Assistant or HomeKit as you can tweak your smart home’s temps using either ecosystem. Having used a smart thermostat for many years now, it’s become one of the first installations I carry out whenever moving.

TP-Link’s dimmable smart switch is $25

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS220 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch for $25. As a comparison, it usually sells for $35 with today’s deal matching the previous Amazon all-time low. This is also $3.50 less than our previous mention. TP-Link’s high-end switches include dimmer functionality along with the usual host of smart home features like scheduling, Alexa plus Assistant support, and more. This is an easy way to expand your smart home setup and bring voice control to older lights.

PNY’s 64GB PRO microSDXC drops to $12

Amazon offers the PNY U3 PRO Elite 64GB microSDXC card for $12. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $20 with today’s deal taking at least 20% off the usual price. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. With transfer speeds up to 95MB/s, this microSDXC card is suitable for transfers of images and 1080p video, as well as game storage, and more. You won’t want to use it for high-end applications or 4K content, but it will still fit the bill for most basic consumer needs. Plus at just $12, it’s tough to beat today’s deal.

