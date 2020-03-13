Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy A90 $450, Watch Active $137, smart home accessories, more

Friday’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy A90 and Watch Active, plus markdowns on TP-Link Smart Lighting, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A90 5G Smartphone

B&H is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy A90 128GB 5G Android Smartphone for $450. Down from $700, today’s offer is good for a $250 discount, comes within $30 of our previous mention, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date.

Centered around a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy A90 is equipped with a 48MP wide and 8MP ultrawide camera, plus a 5MP depth sensor for capturing “pro-style portraits.” Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU with 128GB of onboard storage and 5G support allows you to take advantage of further networking standards.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is $137

The Microsoft Store offers Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active Smartwatch for $137. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 but goes for around $175 at Amazon. Today’s deal is $12 less than our previous mention.

Notable features here include a fitness-focused design that delivers the ability to automatically track up to six exercises while tracking an additional 39 workouts as well. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices and works with Galaxy phones to automatically sync your music, playlists, and more.

TP-Link Assistant-enabled lighting

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Smart Light Switch for $18. Usually selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities, as this in-wall switch work using standard Wi-Fi connectivity.

