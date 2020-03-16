The COVID-19 coronavirus hasn’t stopped new devices getting unveiled. The latest is the Nokia C2, a budget Android Go-powered smartphone.

Nokia quietly launched the affordable smartphone that comes with particularly modest specifications and a price tag to match. Inside the 5.7-inch device, you’ll find a quad-core UniSoc chipset, just 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (that can be expanded up to 64GB with a microSD card), and a headphone port.

Like most ultra-budget smartphones, the Nokia C2 relies on the outdated micro USB for charging, but the relatively small 2,800mAh battery is user-removable. Another notable hardware inclusion is that of a dedicated Google Assistant button, which allows you to quickly enter voice search and give the Assistant commands.

That display is in the HD+ flavor, with no display notches or cutouts present. It definitely has a budget feel looking at the design, but as a cheap burner phone or a backup, it might be a decent little option.

At the rear, you’ll find a solo 5-megapixel camera with LED flash, while the front-facing camera also comes at 5 megapixels. It’s highly unlikely that the Nokia C2 will be challenging in the best smartphone cameras in the business, but that is to be expected.

The device will come pre-loaded with the Android Pie version of Android Go — the stripped-back OS designed for emerging markets. While pricing and availability are not yet known, given the modest spec sheet, it’s pretty safe to assume that the C2 will be a very affordable option. It will come in two colors: cyan and black.

More on Nokia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: