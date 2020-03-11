The impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak hasn’t just affected hardware, but also software efforts in the tech industry. Today, Nokia is revising its Android 10 update schedule to reflect the virus.

Back in August, shortly after the Android 10 update hit Pixels, Nokia shared a timeline of when to expect Android 10 on its various devices. Some devices have been updated including the Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, and 7 Plus as well as the Nokia 8.1, 7.1, and 9 Pureview. However, other devices may be delayed.

As we’ve seen with some other brands, Nokia’s staff is being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak as precautions taken to curb the virus can impact productivity. As a result, the timeline has shifted by a number of months for some devices, with the bulk of Nokia’s Android 10 updates now scheduled for Q2 of this year, with some popular devices such as the Nokia 5.1 Plus pushed back at least two months.

CPO for Nokia at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, mentions on Twitter that Nokia still hopes that it will be the “fastest brand update” for Android 10.

The new schedule is as pictured below.

More on Nokia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: