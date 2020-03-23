Deals: Samsung S20 hits new low at $800, Anker Work from Home sale, more

Today’s best deals include $200 off Samsung’s Galaxy S20+, Anker’s Work from Home sale from $10, and Sony’s latest wireless earbuds. Head below for all of the latest deals in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S20 hits new low

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Android Smartphone for $800 in a variety of colors. Usually selling for $1,000, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen at Amazon, and is a new all-time low. You can also save $200 on the S20+, bringing the price down to $1,000 at Amazon. Sporting a 6.2- and 6.7-inch display respectively, Samsung’s latest flagship handsets come equipped with all-day battery life (28 and 34 hours), Super Fast Charging, 128GB of onboard storage, and 5G connectivity. The S20+ stands out with an impressive triple camera array headlined by 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses, which comes backed by Samsung’s Single Take AI.

Anker’s work from home sale

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is opening up today with the Soundcore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker for $110 headlining the best deals. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to take $90 off the regular going rate. That’s the best price we’ve tracked to date by $9. Anker’s Soundcore Model Zero delivers a sleek design with integrated controls, a built-in handle, and more. With 10 hours of battery life and a water-resistant design, it’s a great way to enjoy music wherever adventures take you… or just at home, for now. You can also connect two devices via Bluetooth, as well, making it easy to DJ parties and more. Check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals from $10.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds are $198

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $198 in both colors. This is a match of our previous mentions, which drops the price from the usual $230 price tag. Watch out AirPods, Sony’s wireless earbuds have arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple competitor. That includes up to 24 hours of use on a full charge and 90 minutes’ worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Sennheiser GSP 670 Review: Best sounding wireless gaming headset? [Video]

Jackery Explorer 1000 Review: More capacity and outputs for adventures [Video]

Colorware Logitech G703 Review: Custom mouse for your battlestation [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: