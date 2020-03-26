Last week, Google announced that it was pausing browser releases in light of the coronavirus. The company now has a revised update schedule, with the next major version of Chrome and Chrome OS coming in two weeks.

Google will continue releasing Chrome 80 updates that feature “security and critical fixes” for all platforms, with an update coming next week. Version 81 — which was expected on March 17 — is coming the week of April 7. It will see the wider launch of Tab Groups and modernize checkboxes, dropdowns, and other form UI for improved touch and accessibility.

The company canceled Chrome 82, as detailed earlier this week, and is moving all development to Chrome 83. That stable release is now being moved up by three weeks to mid-May. Chrome OS updates follow a week after desktop and mobile.

Canary, Dev, and Beta channels are coming back online this week, with version 83 moving to Dev and 81 continuing in Beta.

Beyond those two releases, Google “will share a future update on the timing of the M84 branch and releases.” The delay, which Microsoft Edge is also following, is born out of ensuring that users — now more than ever due to remote work and education — have a stable version of the browser that works reliably. Teams internally also have to adjust to working from home given the fast six-week update cadence.

