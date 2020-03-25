With the rise of Android and Linux app support on Chrome OS, the possibilities for a high-end Chromebook have never been greater. Combined with the new tablet form factor, Chrome OS is becoming quite the all-in-one operating system. Let’s take a look at the best Chromebooks on the market today, as of March 2020.

BEST CHROMEBOOKS – March 2020

New for February:

Update: With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis forcing many workers and students alike to work from home, Chromebooks have become something of a hot ticket item for their affordability and flexibility. To help make sure you’re able to get a great Chromebook at a good price and in a reasonable amount of time, we’ve updated our list to reflect the changes in availability at retailers.

Another important thing to note while purchasing is that you may experience delays when ordering from some sites like Amazon, so be sure to check the shipping estimates of the available retailers or try to place an order for local pickup, if possible.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630

The best powerhouse Chromebook — in 4K!

With the addition of Android and Linux apps support to Chrome OS, the possibilities for a high-performance Chromebook have greatly increased. From that perspective, the best Chromebook for the job is the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630, which packs an Intel i5-8250U processor.

Backing up that processor, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 offers 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and a microSD card slot. To say that this is a monster Chromebook is an understatement.

The unique selling point of the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is that, after some delays at launch, it’s now available with a 15-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) display, the first on any Chromebook, only recently matched by the Google Pixelbook Go — for $500 more, at that!

Unfortunately, to achieve the 4K display Lenovo sacrificed the battery life that Chrome OS is known for. In my personal hands-on time with the 4K Yoga Chromebook, it averages a little over 5 hours on a charge. If you’re never far from a power supply, the 4K model is certainly viable, but you miss out on some of the portability aspect of it being laptop.

By contrast though, Chrome OS really shines in 4K, and it’s genuinely difficult to use other Chromebooks once you’ve used one as nice as the Yoga.

Why it’s the best Chromebook you can buy today:

If you’re wondering how an i5 can offer higher performance than the i7 in Google’s Pixelbook and Pixel Slate, the answer lies with the i7 processors used in those devices being part of Intel’s Y-series. Those Y-series processors are typically for ultrabooks which are designed to be low-power and not need cooling fans.

By contrast, the i5-8250U inside the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is a proper laptop-grade processor. The difference is clear in benchmark tests, where the Yoga Chromebook’s i5 scores over double what the Pixel Slate’s i7-8500Y can manage.

Simply put, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is the dynamic capability of Chrome OS combined with the full power of a “traditional” laptop. If you’re looking to do intense developer work from a Chromebook, this is certainly the one to buy, but may be overkill for most others.

Where to buy the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630:

While the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is available from a small handful of retailers, there’s been some issues reported related to the backlit keyboard. Supposedly, models sold by Best Buy (with a $20 lower retail price) do not offer backlit keys, while the models sold directly by Lenovo do. Be sure to keep that in consideration, should you decide to purchase one.

The standard 128GB model with a 1920×1080 touchscreen display retails for $719. Meanwhile, the 4K model, previously only available directly from Lenovo for $899, seems to have been discontinued. Now you can only pick it up as “Open Box” from Best Buy. It’s up to you whether having a 4K display on a Chromebook is worth $180 extra retail, but it’s trendsetting of Lenovo to offer it.

Otherwise, you can pick up the base model Yoga Chromebook C630 from Best Buy for the fantastic price of $549, or for $736 from Amazon.com.

ASUS Flip C434

The sub-$600 Pixelbook contender

Almost since its release in 2017, the Google Pixelbook has been acknowledged to be the absolute best that Chrome OS has to offer. However, after two years, that device’s specs and price point haven’t aged well, giving other OEMs time to shine. Last year, ASUS released the Chromebook Flip C434 as a successor to their beloved Flip C302 from 2017.

Why it’s the best Chromebook you can buy today:

The Flip C434 succeeds for many of the same reasons the Pixelbook did, offering solid performance in a perfectly portable 2-in-1 form factor, with no fan noise. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 packs an Intel Core m3, i5, or i7 processor (just like Pixel Slate), 4 or 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage in a 14″ chassis with a 1920×1080 resolution display.

Another thing that really makes the C434 interesting is its hinge design, which slightly elevates the rear of the device while in a traditional laptop position. This is intended to deliver a more ergonomic typing experience. The hinge can also allow the device to fold completely over for a tablet-style experience.

Where to buy the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434:

For all the things we praised the Google Pixelbook for, one thing that it still doesn’t have, even after two years, is affordability. ASUS has seized the opportunity to make a Pixelbook-killer out of the Chromebook Flip C434, which rings in at a retail price starting at $549.99, frequently discounted below $500, and is available from both Amazon and B&H Photo, though the latter retailer is on back order as of March.

If you’re looking to save even more, and can live without using your Chromebook as a tablet, ASUS also offers the nearly-identical but non-convertible Chromebook C425. At time of writing, this model is on sale from Walmart for the incredible price of $329.

Lenovo Chromebook C340 (11″) — New for February

Best Chromebook under $300

Despite the recent launches of premium, high-end Chrome OS devices, many still appreciate Chromebooks for their affordability. The best consumer Chrome OS device you’ll find for a great price is currently the Lenovo Chromebook C340.

The Lenovo Chromebook C340 is a convertible equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space, further expandable via an SD card slot. It also comes with a simple 11.6-inch 1366×768 touchscreen display. While the C330 does not have the most impressive specs on this list, it’s well-rounded for its price bracket, with nothing too underpowered.

Why it’s the best Chromebook you can buy today:

With the Chromebook C340, Lenovo was able to keep prices low while stepping up the overall build quality and introducing two gorgeous colorways — Platinum Grey and Sand Pink. With its combination of design and affordability, the Lenovo Chromebook C340 is a solid recommendation for students, children, or really anyone looking to get their feet wet with Chrome OS.

Where to buy the Lenovo Chromebook C330:

The Lenovo Chromebook C340 retails for $299 for the 32GB model, with Best Buy discounting to $259, while Lenovo usually sells the 64GB model in a Sand Pink colorway direct to customers for just $269, though they are “temporarily unavailable” at time of writing.

That said, the Lenovo C340 is a refresh of their earlier C330 line, which was based on an ARM processor from MediaTek instead of a traditional chip from Intel. At this price point, ARM is able to offer better bang for your buck than most anything from Intel, making the C330 a better deal. However, that older device is harder to find now that its successor is on the market, with Amazon being the last retailer.

OTHER EXCELLENT CHROMEBOOKS

Acer Spin 13

Spec for spec, the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 has models nearly identical to the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 at the top of our list, minus the availability of 4K. Intel i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, the works. This means it can absolutely tear through anything you throw at it, better than most any other Chromebook on the market.

There are three key differences, though, that you may prefer about the Acer Spin 13. The first, of course, is that Acer has managed to pack everything into a far more portable 13-inch form factor, making its ability to convert into a tablet actually useful.

Second, despite the smaller form, some models of the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 come with a conveniently stowable stylus for the touch screen. This is a huge plus by comparison to the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate, for which you can pay $99 for a pen with no place to stow it.

Thirdly, you can pick a model up with a whopping 16GB of RAM. While the overwhelming majority of today’s Chrome OS users will never need that, I’m certain that the extra memory may be of great use to at least one Android developer or Linux power user.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is available from Amazon for $652 with an Intel i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Or if you’re willing to take a few steps down in performance, Best Buy offers a refurbished model with an Intel i3 and 4GB of RAM for just $411.

Google Pixelbook Go

Before we talk about the good things the Pixelbook Go brings to the table, there’s one thing that needs to be addressed. Unlike the original Pixelbook which folded over into a tablet and the Pixel Slate which was a tablet that could become a laptop, the Google Pixelbook Go is just a clamshell laptop, not a convertible in any way. Now that Chrome OS has become a truly dynamic experience, combining the best of the web, Android, and Linux, it feels like a major step backward to not offer a convertible.

Looking past that, the Google Pixelbook Go is a fantastic device that rightfully earns its place on this list. One of the most well-loved aspects of the original Pixelbook was the keyboard, and Google does not disappoint in that department with the Pixelbook Go. Google also improved on the weakest point of the Pixelbook, by offering dual front-firing speakers, which offer louder and higher-quality sound than any other Chromebook on the market.

Importantly, with the base model ringing in at $649 from Best Buy and the Google Store — B&H Photo is currently on back order — Google has brought their quality hardware to the mid-budget market.

On the higher end of the spectrum, the same ultra-portable Google Pixelbook Go will soon be available with an i7 processor, 4K display, and 16GB of RAM. However, this model rings in at $1399 which is more than double the base model and even $500 more than the 4K model of Lenovo Yoga above.

Samsung Chromebook 4 / 4+ — New for February

Samsung has made a name for itself in the Android world by consistently making some of the best smartphones year after year. That being the case, it’s easy to imagine that their success would translate well into the Chromebook space, and to an extent, it has. This year will hail the release of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, poised to possibly be the best Chrome OS device ever released.

Until then, the best bang for your buck of Samsung’s current offerings is the Samsung Chromebook 4, an 11.6-inch clamshell (non-convertible) with a 1366×768 screen. Where the Lenovo C340 above has a flash of style and the ability to fold into a tablet, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a plain jane clamshell, with its “Platinum Titan” colored exterior.

However, with a starting price of just $229, these shortcomings can be overlooked. The Samsung Chromebook 4 is the lowest-price Chrome OS device we can currently recommend, as anything more affordable is likely to be unusable or may soon stop receiving Chrome OS updates.

Given the name recognition Samsung has and the currently increased demand for Chromebooks, most retailers are selling out of the Samsung Chromebook 4. For both the Chromebook 4 and 4+, Amazon only has the 4GB RAM/64GB storage models, starting at $243.

Google Pixel Slate

Despite being the latest (and last) tablet from Google, the Pixel Slate has some interesting flaws that currently hold it back from our top spots. If you can overlook these flaws, (or work around them using something like the Brydge G-Type keyboard) the Google Pixel Slate is an incredible piece of machinery, worthy of considering for its perfect portability and hardware befitting the “Google Pixel” name.

The Google Pixel Slate comes in a variety of models, recently reduced to a new starting price of $499 for one sporting an Intel Core m3 processor. While this model is worth considering, I personally would recommend the Pixel Slate equipped with a Core i5 processor ($599) as the best bang for your buck of the Pixel Slate models.

As of the latest price drops, the top Pixel Slate model, with an Intel Core i7 and a whopping 16GB of RAM, has become a much better value, at just $899.

With the newly reduced prices and higher demand for Chromebooks, the Pixel Slate has become harder to come by, with B&H Photo only having the Intel m3 model available. Meanwhile, Amazon is still the best deal, offering

You can pick up a Google Pixel Slate from B&H Photo and Amazon, and even get a matching Pixelbook Pen and the official Pixel Slate Keyboard for free. That said, B&H Photo seems to be back ordered on those accessories, so you may wish to buy without or see about having them shipped separately.

Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chromebook

If you’re familiar with Dell’s product lines, you may recognize that Latitude is the name of their line of enterprise hardware. The Latitude 5300 Chromebook and its sibling the 5400 are Dell’s first enterprise Chromebooks, and the company has made them absolute spec sheet stuffers.

First and foremost, the Latitude 5300 comes with an NVMe solid state drive, instead of the usual, slower eMMC storage found on most Chromebooks. The only other Chromebook to have done this is the top-end ($1600) Google Pixelbook. You can also pick up the Latitude 5300 with up to a laptop-grade Intel Core i7-8665U processor, and up to 32GB of RAM.

What really makes the Dell Latitude 5300 (and 5400) special, though, is that, unlike any other Chromebook on the market, you can open it up and replace or upgrade some individual components like the memory, battery, and storage. If 8GB of RAM was enough when you bought it, but decide later that 16GB (or 32GB) would be better, you can simply buy another stick of memory from Dell and install it with little more than a screwdriver.

Despite being “enterprise” hardware, the Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 (and the clamshell Latitude 5400) are available for purchase by anyone from Dell.com. Unfortunately, Dell is asking quite a premium for this power-user Chromebook, with prices ranging from around $1000 for a base model to over $2500 at the top-end after discounts.

Google Pixelbook

Since its debut in 2017, the Google Pixelbook has been the pinnacle of what Chrome OS can be. In the intervening two years, other OEMs have finally caught up with Google’s Pixelbook near-perfection, at a more affordable price point, like the ASUS Flip C434 above. Simultaneously, features once exclusive to the Pixelbook, like the Google Assistant, have become standard features of Chrome OS, available on any Chromebook.

That being said, the Google Pixelbook is still one of the best Chromebooks for the same reason the Pixel phones are the best Androids, in our opinions, and why Apple products are typically of such high quality. One company both wrote the software and designed the hardware, making them perfectly matched to each other.

With models ranging from the base model with an i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage for $999 (seen on sale as low as $699) to the top-tier packing an i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage at $1649, having the best Chromebook from Google comes at a steep cost.

At the time of writing, Best Buy has the i5 model marked down an extra $100, to $899. For those looking to really cut costs, though, you can now purchase a refurbished Pixelbook directly from the Google Store, for just $699.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: