Google has a number of education tools from Classroom to Hangouts Meet and everything else in G Suite. Given the uptick in remote learning, the company today published Teach from Home — a “temporary hub of information and tools to help teachers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.”

The Google for Education team partnered with UNESCO’s Institute for Information Technologies in Education in creating Teach from Home.

To start, we’re providing an overview of how to get started with distance learning — for example, how to teach online, make lessons accessible to students, and collaborate with other educators.

First are simple card-based instructions on how to “teach remotely with video calls.” This includes using Hangouts Meet, livestreaming, and the Audience Q&A feature in Google Slides. For those with different connectivity constraints, the “teach remotely without video calls” section recommends Google Sites, online quizzes through Forms, and real-time Docs feedback.

There are also tips to ensure accessibility (closed captioning, voice typing), keeping students engaged (discussions in Classroom, Jamboard), and communicating with fellow teachers (Hangouts Chat, Drive, and Groups).

Google will add more tips to Teach from Home as it gets “feedback from teachers and partners on what’s most helpful.”

Teach From Home is currently available in English, with downloadable toolkits available in Danish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, and Polish, with additional languages coming soon.

Meanwhile, Google announced a $10 million Distance Learning Fund to “support organizations around the globe that help educators access the resources they need to provide high-quality learning opportunities to children, particularly those from underserved communities.” The first million is going to the Khan Academy, with Google volunteers also helping translate existing educator resources.

