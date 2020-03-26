Thursday deals: Nokia 9 PureView $500, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G $680, more

Thursday’s top deals include the Nokia 9 Pureview at $500, plus Samsung’s Galaxy S20, and more. Hit the jump for all of the best offers in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia 9 PureView is $500

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Nokia 9 PureView 128GB Android Smartphone for $500. Usually fetching upwards of $700, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, matches the Amazon low, and is the best overall discount we’ve seen in months.

Rocking five 12MP rear cameras, Nokia 9 PureView delivers “exceptional detail and dynamic range” with the ability to save RAW images, capture spatial audio, and record UHD 4K HDR video. This handset features a 6-inch pOLED HDR10 display, 128GB of built-in storage, and more. The entire package is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, and you’ll also find an under-screen fingerprint sensor

Samsung’s open-box Galaxy S20 5G hits $680

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone for $680 in excellent open-box condition. Originally listed at $1,000, the S20 5G is currently on sale for $750 at Best Buy when you activate today on a carrier and $800 at Amazon if you purchase it unlocked.

Samsung’s latest smartphone packs 5G technology, ready to connect to your carrier’s brand-new towers once the service is live. As an unlocked smartphone, this S20 5G will function on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, or T-Mobile, along with multiple MVNO networks. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor here means that you’ll just have to rest your thumb on the display to unlock your smartphone. Plus, the 6.2-inch Infinity-O display is fantastic for watching movies, YouTube videos, and more on. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Lenovo’s Yoga 15-inch Chromebook is $150 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 15-inch Chromebook for $549. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $699, today’s offer saves you $150 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Centered around a 15.6-inch display, this Lenovo Chromebook offers plenty of screen real estate as well as a 2-in-1 design that allows it to convert into a tablet. Backed by up to 10-hours of battery life and 8GB of RAM, there’s also 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded down the road thanks to a micro SD card slot. Dual USB-C ports headline the I/O selection, which is joined by a USB 3.0 input.

