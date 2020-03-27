Samsung Galaxy Buds hit a new all-time low in today’s deals, plus August Smart Lock $100, more

Friday’s best deals include Samsung Galaxy Buds at a new all-time low price, plus August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock at $100, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s top deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds fall to a new all-time low

B&H currently offers the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds for $80. Usually selling for $130, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $50, beats Amazon’s current price cut by $28, and is $20 under the all-time low there. This is also the lowest offer we’ve seen to date.

Samsung’s pair of Bluetooth earbuds bring a truly wireless form factor to your Galaxy smartphone and more. You’ll get around 6-hours of audio playback on a single charge, which bumps up to 12 when paired with the charging case. Other standout features include AKG drivers, a splash-resistant design, and more.

August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock at $100

Amazon is currently offering the August third-generation Smart Lock in Dark Gray for $100. Down from its nearly $130 going rate, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer saves you over 22%, the best price in over a month, and in line with previous discounts throughout 2020 so far.

This smart lock allows you to ditch the keys from your everyday carry and rely on smartphone control instead. You’ll also be able to send out temporary access to guests, and expanding the system with August Connect down the line yields Alexa and Assistant integration, as well as a whole host of other smart home functionality.

Awair smart plug and air monitor hybrid at $65

Amazon is currently offering the Awair Glow C Air Quality Monitor and Smart Plug for $65. Down from $89, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Now that we’re all spending more time inside, keeping tabs on your home’s air quality is something to be aware of. That’s where the Glow C comes in, monitoring everything from humidity and temperature to airborne toxic chemicals (VOCs). Plus, with the built-in smart plug, you’ll be able to set up automations to turn on a fan or heater, humidifier, and other appliances to ensure your surroundings are the way they should be. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

