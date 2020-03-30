Deals: Two Nest Hub Max Smart Displays $329, Anker Work from Home Sale starts $9, more

Today’s best deals include a pair of Nest Hub Max Smart Displays on sale, Anker’s Work from Home sale, and the Fitbit Charge 3. Hit the jump for additional deals in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Get two Nest Hub Max Smart Displays + $50 gift card

Verizon Wireless offers two Google Nest Hub Max Smart Speakers plus a $50 gift card for $329. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $230 per speaker. Our previous mention was $179 for a single unit. Bring the Nest Hub Max into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services.

Anker’s work from home essentials sale

Anker is focusing on work from home essentials at Amazon this week with a fresh batch of deals. Upgrade your power setup with Anker’s 2-port 36W USB-C Wall Charger for $21. It typically sells for upwards of $30 with today’s deal matching the historic all-time low price. Whether powering up your favorite gear at home or charging on the go, this 2-port option from Anker delivers USB-C connectivity and 36W of total power. The collapsible design makes it easy to toss in your bag. Ideal for powering up iPhones, Android devices, and more. Check out the entire sale here for additional deals.

Fitbit Charge 3 is $120

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $120. Typically selling for $150, that’s good for a 20% discount and is the best price we’ve seen in months. Charge 3 leaves the gate with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications, and a full roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Plus, it touts 7-day battery life, which makes it a notable option for those not wanting to have to charge their wearable each night. With all of us staying at home now, picking up a fitness tracker is a great way to ensure you’re getting enough activity in throughout the day.

