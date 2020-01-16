OnePlus shows off just how smooth its 120 Hz display will be

- Jan. 16th 2020 6:20 am PT

0

High refresh-rate displays are going to be showing up everywhere in 2020, and for OnePlus, there’s an upgrade in-store. This week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau is showing off just how big of a difference a 120 Hz display makes on a smartphone.

Posted on Twitter, a brief video demonstrates the difference between a traditional 60 Hz display and a newer 120 Hz display. That 60 Hz display, specifically, appears to be the panel from the OnePlus 6, notch and all.

The higher refresh rate display on OnePlus’ next smartphone produces twice as many frames as a traditional panel. As such, actions like scrolling feel significantly smoother. With a quick swipe, the difference is immediately noticeable, but when you slow down the footage as OnePlus does in this teaser, it becomes especially clear just how much of a difference a 120 Hz display makes.

Of course, for those who adopted OnePlus’ 90 Hz displays in 2019, the upgrade to 120 Hz won’t be as noticeable. There will surely be some difference, but it won’t be as huge of a difference. Samsung is also expected to adopt 120 Hz with its Galaxy S20 series next month, but OnePlus won’t bring it to market until later in the year, presumably with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches