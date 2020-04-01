Pixel 4 Face Unlock support comes to Microsoft OneDrive

The distinct lack of apps that support Face Unlock on the Pixel 4 is disappointing, but to ease that frustration, Microsoft has now added the biometric security option to OneDrive.

We should really be seeing more and more apps add the function as they adopt the Android 10 biometric security API, but until that is commonplace, you have a small selection that you can secure with Face Unlock on Pixel 4. Thanks to the latest update for Microsoft OneDrive, you’ll now be able to enable Face Unlock over a PIN code when using your Pixel 4 (via Android Police).

If you use the online cloud storage app, after updating, you can now enable Face Unlock by selecting your Profile > Settings > Passcode. From here you can toggle a checkbox to enable “biometrics to authenticate” that will use a fingerprint scanner on supported devices or, as with the Pixel 4, use Face Unlocking.

Now when you launch Microsoft OneDrive, you’ll see the small Face Unlock pop-up menu before being able to confirm to enter your online storage locker. It’s worth noting that this method can be used in conjunction with a PIN or you can also disable the PIN entirely — which means it will rely 100% on Face Unlock for access.

This new option is rolling out as part of the version 6.2 update for Microsoft OneDrive, which is already available to download on the Google Play Store.

