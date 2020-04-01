An incredibly popular third-party ROM, LineageOS is undoubtedly the go-to for many Android fans that are happy to tinker with their devices. While Android 10 has been available for a while, LineageOS — as a community project — has been a little slow to be made available.

For those patiently waiting, the Android 10 builds of LineageOS look as though they are right around the corner. The project’s build server has now been updated with a list of all of the devices that are set to get nightly builds of LineageOS 17.1 — which is based upon the very latest Android update (via Android Police).

[Update 04/01]: While the builds are still technically unavailable, a flurry of new devices has been added to the “supported” list for the Android 10 builds of LineageOS. The good news is that a ton of the most popular devices of the past 18 months are included with popular OnePlus handsets being prominent inclusions (via Android Police).

You can check out the updated list below, just don’t expect to be able to download the latest LineageOS builds for until issues are resolved:

OnePlus 3 / 3T (oneplus3)

OnePlus 6 (enchilada)

OnePlus 6T (fajita)

OnePlus 7 Pro (guacamole)

Motorola Moto X4 (payton)

Motorola Moto G7 (river)

Motorola Moto Z2 Force (nash)

Motorola Moto G6 Plus (evert)

(evert) Motorola Moto G7 Plus (lake)

(lake) Motorola Moto One Power (chef)

(chef) Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (chiron)

Xiaomi Poco F1 (beryllium)

Xiaomi Mi 8 (dipper)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S (polaris)

Xiaomi Mi 6 (sagit)

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra (discovery)

Sony Xperia 10 Plus (mermaid)

(mermaid) Sony Xperia 10 ( kirin )

) Sony Xperia XA2 (pioneer)

Xperia XA2 (pioneer) Asus Zenfone 6 (ZS630KL) (I01WD)

Razer Phone (cheryl)

ZUK Z2 Plus (z2_plus)

Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi) (gts4lvwifi)

[Update 03/30]: As per an official LineageOS team announcement over on Reddit, all of the first wave of 17.1 builds have now been suspended or pulled due to “issues.” (via Android Police).

A lot of you surely noticed that some LineageOS 17.1 builds have been made available on the download portal already. Due to some issues with signing, those builds are broken and should not be installed. We are currently tracking down the issue, please hold off with updating until that issue is resolved. We will make another announcement when that happens.

Some builds were live for a little longer but it looks like you will be back to waiting for a taste of Android 10 and LineageOS.

[Update 03/27]: As per AP, the builds appear to be going live right now for all of the devices in the first wave of LineageOS Android 10 builds. However, it’s worth noting that no official confirmation has come from the team behind them. With that said, we’re sure that we’ll see confirmation come soon.

If you’re wondering if your device might get the update, the initial list includes a fair chunk of popular devices from the past few years. Somewhat surprisingly, it looks like even the Samsung Galaxy S4, LG G3, and HTC One M8 will be supported. You can check out the full list below:

Fairphone FP2 (FP2)

Motorola Moto Z1 (griffin)

HTC One (M8) (m8)

HTC One (M8) Dual SIM (m8d)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Active (jactivelte)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337) (jflteatt)

Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337) (jflteatt) Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970, SPH-L720) (jfltespr)

Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970, SPH-L720) (jfltespr) Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545) (jfltevzw)

Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545) (jfltevzw) Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919) (jfltexx)

Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919) (jfltexx) Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L) (jfvelte)

Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L) (jfvelte) LG V20 (AT&T) (h910)

LG V20 (T-Mobile) (h918)

LG V20 (International) ( h990 )

) LG V20 (Sprint) (ls997)

LG G5 (Unlocked US) (rs988)

LG V20 (US Unlocked) (us996)

LG V20 (Verizon) (vs995)

LG G2 (AT&T) (d800)

LG G2 (T-Mobile) (d801)

LG G2 (International) (d802)

LG G2 (Canadian) (d803)

LG G3 (AT&T) (d850)

LG G3 (T-Mobile) (d851)

LG G3 (Canada) (d852)

LG G3 (International) (d855)

LG G3 (Korea) (f400)

LG G3 (Verizon) (vs985)

AP notes that all of the LineageOS 16.1 builds for the above devices have now been disabled — potentially clearing up server space for LineageOS 17.1 builds. That does mean, though, that if you are running the Android Pie builds on any of the above handsets, you won’t get any further updates until the Android 10 builds are available.

This looks like a very early supported devices list, so with that in mind, we’d expect to see more devices gain official LineageOS 17.1 support over the coming weeks and months.

