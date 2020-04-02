LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10 is now officially available

- Apr. 2nd 2020 12:58 pm PT

0

After hints were found that we might see the first builds of LineageOS 17.1 based upon Android 10, the team behind the project have confirmed that it is now officially available.

It’s arguably the most popular third-party ROM out for those that want to sideload Android builds on their own devices. For those wondering why it’s 17.1 and not 17.0, the team offered the following explanation:

First, let’s talk about naming versioning — you may be thinking, ‘Shouldn’t this be 17.0, as AOSP is on 10, and not 10.1?’ and given our previous versioning, you’d be correct. When the December Android Security Bulletin (ASB) dropped, we rebased on the more feature filled Google Pixel 4/4 XL tag of AOSP.

We decided that, in the future, if we decide for any reason to rebase a large number of repos on a different tag, we will uprev our subversion, eg. 17.0 -> 17.1. As per this migration, on March 4th, we locked all lineage-17.0 branches and abandoned existing 17.0 changes. Not to fear, you can always cherry-pick your changes to 17.1, even via the Gerrit UI if you’d like!

To summarize, the team behind LineageOS 17.1 decided to rebase the entire ROM on the far more feature-packed Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL build of AOSP. That technically means a more consistent experience with the AOSP builds we’ll see on the Pixel over the coming months.

LineageOS 17.1 features

  • A new partial screenshot UI was implemented that lets you hand select smaller parts of your screen and edit the screenshots. So, feel free to go give it a “shot”!
  • We know many of you have been waiting for news on themes since the CyanogenMod Theme Engine’s deprecation in CyanogenMod 13.0, and those of you in this boat are in for a treat!
    • AOSP’s new ThemePicker app was adapted to have the range of accents you’ve become used to with our old implementation, Styles.
    • We also opted to enable support for font change, icon shape (both QuickSettings and Launcher) and icon style changes (e.g., changing the style of the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth icons).
  • Trebuchet has long been able to hide apps from the Launcher and protect them with a passcode/password, but now you can also use your biometric sensor to authenticate as well!
  • October, November, December 2019 and January, February, March 2020 security patches have been merged.
    • Builds are currently based on the android-10.0.0_r31 tag, which is the Pixel 4/4 XL’s tag.
  • Wi-Fi display is available once again.
  • Support for on-screen fingerprint sensors (FOD) has been added.
  • Support for pop-up and rotating cameras has been added.
  • Support for Australian English, Lithuanian, Latvian, Dutch, Romanian, Slovenian, Serbian and Turkish spell checking has been added to AOSP keyboard.
  • AOSP keyboard available emojis have been updated to Emoji 12.0.
  • WebView has been updated to Chromium 80.0.3987.132.

LineageOS 17.1 supported devices

Device Wiki Moved from
Asus Zenfone 6 (ZS630KL) I01WD 16
Fairphone FP2 FP2 16
HTC One 2014 m8 16
HTC One 2014 (Dual-SIM) m8d 16
LG G2 (AT&T) d800 16
LG G2 (Canada) d803 16
LG G2 (International) d802 16
LG G2 (T-Mobile) d801 16
LG G3 (AT&T) d850 16
LG G3 (Canada) d852 16
LG G3 (International) d855 16
LG G3 (Korea) f400 16
LG G3 (T-Mobile) d851 16
LG G3 (Verizon) vs985 16
LG G5 (Global) rs988
LG G5 (International) h850
LG G5 (T-Mobile) h830
LG V20 (AT&T) h910
LG V20 (Global) h990
LG V20 (Sprint) ls997
LG V20 (T-Mobile) h918
LG V20 (US Unlocked) us996
LG V20 (Verizon) vs995
Moto G6 Plus (XT1926-2/3/5/6/7/8/9) evert
Moto G7 river 16
Moto G7 Plus (XT1965-2/3/6) lake
Moto X4 payton 16
Moto Z griffin 16
Moto Z2 Force (XT1789-02/3/4/5/6/7) nash 16
Motorola One Power (XT1942-1/2) chef
OnePlus 3/3T oneplus3 16
OnePlus 6 enchilada 16
OnePlus 6T fajita 16
OnePlus 7 Pro guacamole 16
Razer Phone cheryl 16
Samsung Galaxy S4 Active (GT-I9295) jactivelte 16
Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337) jflteatt 16
Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970/C/X, SPH-L720) jfltespr 16
Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L) jfvelte 16
Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545) jfltevzw 16
Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919) jfltexx 16
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi (SM-T720) gts4lvwifi
Sony Xperia XA2 pioneer 16
Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra discovery 16
Sony Xperia 10 kirin
Sony Xperia 10 Plus mermaid
Xiaomi Poco F1 beryllium 16
Xiaomi Mi 6 sagit 16
Xiaomi Mi 8 dipper 16
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 chiron 16
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S polaris 16
ZUK Z2 Plus z2_plus 16

If you want to sideload LineageOS 17.1 on your supported device, you can find instructions within the Wiki for each device listed above. We also suggest that you proceed with caution should you want to run this third-party ROM on your handset.

More on LineageOS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 10

Android 10
LineageOS

LineageOS

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL