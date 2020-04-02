After hints were found that we might see the first builds of LineageOS 17.1 based upon Android 10, the team behind the project have confirmed that it is now officially available.

It’s arguably the most popular third-party ROM out for those that want to sideload Android builds on their own devices. For those wondering why it’s 17.1 and not 17.0, the team offered the following explanation:

First, let’s talk about naming versioning — you may be thinking, ‘Shouldn’t this be 17.0, as AOSP is on 10, and not 10.1?’ and given our previous versioning, you’d be correct. When the December Android Security Bulletin (ASB) dropped, we rebased on the more feature filled Google Pixel 4/4 XL tag of AOSP. We decided that, in the future, if we decide for any reason to rebase a large number of repos on a different tag, we will uprev our subversion, eg. 17.0 -> 17.1. As per this migration, on March 4th, we locked all lineage-17.0 branches and abandoned existing 17.0 changes. Not to fear, you can always cherry-pick your changes to 17.1, even via the Gerrit UI if you’d like!

To summarize, the team behind LineageOS 17.1 decided to rebase the entire ROM on the far more feature-packed Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL build of AOSP. That technically means a more consistent experience with the AOSP builds we’ll see on the Pixel over the coming months.

LineageOS 17.1 features

A new partial screenshot UI was implemented that lets you hand select smaller parts of your screen and edit the screenshots. So, feel free to go give it a “shot”!

We know many of you have been waiting for news on themes since the CyanogenMod Theme Engine’s deprecation in CyanogenMod 13.0, and those of you in this boat are in for a treat! AOSP’s new ThemePicker app was adapted to have the range of accents you’ve become used to with our old implementation, Styles. We also opted to enable support for font change, icon shape (both QuickSettings and Launcher) and icon style changes (e.g., changing the style of the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth icons).

Trebuchet has long been able to hide apps from the Launcher and protect them with a passcode/password, but now you can also use your biometric sensor to authenticate as well!

October, November, December 2019 and January, February, March 2020 security patches have been merged. Builds are currently based on the android-10.0.0_r31 tag, which is the Pixel 4/4 XL’s tag.

Wi-Fi display is available once again.

Support for on-screen fingerprint sensors (FOD) has been added.

Support for pop-up and rotating cameras has been added.

Support for Australian English, Lithuanian, Latvian, Dutch, Romanian, Slovenian, Serbian and Turkish spell checking has been added to AOSP keyboard.

AOSP keyboard available emojis have been updated to Emoji 12.0.

WebView has been updated to Chromium 80.0.3987.132.

LineageOS 17.1 supported devices

Device Wiki Moved from Asus Zenfone 6 (ZS630KL) I01WD 16 Fairphone FP2 FP2 16 HTC One 2014 m8 16 HTC One 2014 (Dual-SIM) m8d 16 LG G2 (AT&T) d800 16 LG G2 (Canada) d803 16 LG G2 (International) d802 16 LG G2 (T-Mobile) d801 16 LG G3 (AT&T) d850 16 LG G3 (Canada) d852 16 LG G3 (International) d855 16 LG G3 (Korea) f400 16 LG G3 (T-Mobile) d851 16 LG G3 (Verizon) vs985 16 LG G5 (Global) rs988 LG G5 (International) h850 LG G5 (T-Mobile) h830 LG V20 (AT&T) h910 LG V20 (Global) h990 LG V20 (Sprint) ls997 LG V20 (T-Mobile) h918 LG V20 (US Unlocked) us996 LG V20 (Verizon) vs995 Moto G6 Plus (XT1926-2/3/5/6/7/8/9) evert Moto G7 river 16 Moto G7 Plus (XT1965-2/3/6) lake Moto X4 payton 16 Moto Z griffin 16 Moto Z2 Force (XT1789-02/3/4/5/6/7) nash 16 Motorola One Power (XT1942-1/2) chef OnePlus 3/3T oneplus3 16 OnePlus 6 enchilada 16 OnePlus 6T fajita 16 OnePlus 7 Pro guacamole 16 Razer Phone cheryl 16 Samsung Galaxy S4 Active (GT-I9295) jactivelte 16 Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337) jflteatt 16 Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970/C/X, SPH-L720) jfltespr 16 Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L) jfvelte 16 Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545) jfltevzw 16 Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919) jfltexx 16 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi (SM-T720) gts4lvwifi Sony Xperia XA2 pioneer 16 Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra discovery 16 Sony Xperia 10 kirin Sony Xperia 10 Plus mermaid Xiaomi Poco F1 beryllium 16 Xiaomi Mi 6 sagit 16 Xiaomi Mi 8 dipper 16 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 chiron 16 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S polaris 16 ZUK Z2 Plus z2_plus 16

If you want to sideload LineageOS 17.1 on your supported device, you can find instructions within the Wiki for each device listed above. We also suggest that you proceed with caution should you want to run this third-party ROM on your handset.

