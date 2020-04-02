After hints were found that we might see the first builds of LineageOS 17.1 based upon Android 10, the team behind the project have confirmed that it is now officially available.
It’s arguably the most popular third-party ROM out for those that want to sideload Android builds on their own devices. For those wondering why it’s 17.1 and not 17.0, the team offered the following explanation:
First, let’s talk about naming versioning — you may be thinking, ‘Shouldn’t this be 17.0, as AOSP is on 10, and not 10.1?’ and given our previous versioning, you’d be correct. When the December Android Security Bulletin (ASB) dropped, we rebased on the more feature filled Google Pixel 4/4 XL tag of AOSP.
We decided that, in the future, if we decide for any reason to rebase a large number of repos on a different tag, we will uprev our subversion, eg. 17.0 -> 17.1. As per this migration, on March 4th, we locked all lineage-17.0 branches and abandoned existing 17.0 changes. Not to fear, you can always cherry-pick your changes to 17.1, even via the Gerrit UI if you’d like!
To summarize, the team behind LineageOS 17.1 decided to rebase the entire ROM on the far more feature-packed Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL build of AOSP. That technically means a more consistent experience with the AOSP builds we’ll see on the Pixel over the coming months.
LineageOS 17.1 features
- A new partial screenshot UI was implemented that lets you hand select smaller parts of your screen and edit the screenshots. So, feel free to go give it a “shot”!
- We know many of you have been waiting for news on themes since the CyanogenMod Theme Engine’s deprecation in CyanogenMod 13.0, and those of you in this boat are in for a treat!
- AOSP’s new ThemePicker app was adapted to have the range of accents you’ve become used to with our old implementation, Styles.
- We also opted to enable support for font change, icon shape (both QuickSettings and Launcher) and icon style changes (e.g., changing the style of the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth icons).
- Trebuchet has long been able to hide apps from the Launcher and protect them with a passcode/password, but now you can also use your biometric sensor to authenticate as well!
- October, November, December 2019 and January, February, March 2020 security patches have been merged.
- Builds are currently based on the android-10.0.0_r31 tag, which is the Pixel 4/4 XL’s tag.
- Wi-Fi display is available once again.
- Support for on-screen fingerprint sensors (FOD) has been added.
- Support for pop-up and rotating cameras has been added.
- Support for Australian English, Lithuanian, Latvian, Dutch, Romanian, Slovenian, Serbian and Turkish spell checking has been added to AOSP keyboard.
- AOSP keyboard available emojis have been updated to Emoji 12.0.
- WebView has been updated to Chromium 80.0.3987.132.
LineageOS 17.1 supported devices
|Device
|Wiki
|Moved from
|Asus Zenfone 6 (ZS630KL)
|I01WD
|16
|Fairphone FP2
|FP2
|16
|HTC One 2014
|m8
|16
|HTC One 2014 (Dual-SIM)
|m8d
|16
|LG G2 (AT&T)
|d800
|16
|LG G2 (Canada)
|d803
|16
|LG G2 (International)
|d802
|16
|LG G2 (T-Mobile)
|d801
|16
|LG G3 (AT&T)
|d850
|16
|LG G3 (Canada)
|d852
|16
|LG G3 (International)
|d855
|16
|LG G3 (Korea)
|f400
|16
|LG G3 (T-Mobile)
|d851
|16
|LG G3 (Verizon)
|vs985
|16
|LG G5 (Global)
|rs988
|LG G5 (International)
|h850
|LG G5 (T-Mobile)
|h830
|LG V20 (AT&T)
|h910
|LG V20 (Global)
|h990
|LG V20 (Sprint)
|ls997
|LG V20 (T-Mobile)
|h918
|LG V20 (US Unlocked)
|us996
|LG V20 (Verizon)
|vs995
|Moto G6 Plus (XT1926-2/3/5/6/7/8/9)
|evert
|Moto G7
|river
|16
|Moto G7 Plus (XT1965-2/3/6)
|lake
|Moto X4
|payton
|16
|Moto Z
|griffin
|16
|Moto Z2 Force (XT1789-02/3/4/5/6/7)
|nash
|16
|Motorola One Power (XT1942-1/2)
|chef
|OnePlus 3/3T
|oneplus3
|16
|OnePlus 6
|enchilada
|16
|OnePlus 6T
|fajita
|16
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|guacamole
|16
|Razer Phone
|cheryl
|16
|Samsung Galaxy S4 Active (GT-I9295)
|jactivelte
|16
|Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337)
|jflteatt
|16
|Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970/C/X, SPH-L720)
|jfltespr
|16
|Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L)
|jfvelte
|16
|Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545)
|jfltevzw
|16
|Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919)
|jfltexx
|16
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi (SM-T720)
|gts4lvwifi
|Sony Xperia XA2
|pioneer
|16
|Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
|discovery
|16
|Sony Xperia 10
|kirin
|Sony Xperia 10 Plus
|mermaid
|Xiaomi Poco F1
|beryllium
|16
|Xiaomi Mi 6
|sagit
|16
|Xiaomi Mi 8
|dipper
|16
|Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
|chiron
|16
|Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
|polaris
|16
|ZUK Z2 Plus
|z2_plus
|16
If you want to sideload LineageOS 17.1 on your supported device, you can find instructions within the Wiki for each device listed above. We also suggest that you proceed with caution should you want to run this third-party ROM on your handset.
More on LineageOS:
- [Update: More devices added] The first official Android 10 builds of LineageOS could launch very soon
- Nexus 5X, 6P, Pixel C, plus more all lose official LineageOS support
- Android 10 arrives on Samsung’s Galaxy SII and Note 3 – unofficially of course
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.