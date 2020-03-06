Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets camera and performance upgrades w/ March security patch

- Mar. 6th 2020 7:03 am PT

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip isn’t the company’s proper flagship for the year, but it’s definitely Samsung’s most exciting foldable yet and the first one anyone should consider buying. If you do pull the trigger on a Galaxy Z Flip, rest assured it won’t lag behind on software updates as now, Samsung is rolling out the March security patch for the Galaxy Z Flip.

As noted by Max Weinbach, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in the US is getting its March security update. This update has been released for a handful of Samsung phones so far including the Galaxy S20 and Note 10, as well as on Google’s Pixel smartphones.

In the changelog for the Galaxy Z Flip’s update, we can see the same performance upgrades Samsung mentioned for other devices, but also some notable camera enhancements. Samsung says that it has improved camera quality when using its “Single Take” camera mode — something that was added to the Flip in its first update — as well as improving the overall stability of the camera on this device.

The roughly 400MB update is rolling out now and should be available to all Galaxy Z Flip owners in the coming days.

