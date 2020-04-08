Official Pixel 4/XL cases 50% off, Motorola One $263, and Anker accessories from $11 in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include official Google Pixel 4/XL cases at $20, plus discounts on Motorola’s One Action Smartphone, and Anker’s latest projectors. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Wrap your Google Pixel 4/XL in an official case

Verizon Wireless is now offering Google’s official Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases for $20. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $40 with today’s deal matching the best we’ve seen all-time. Amazon just dropped these cases to $26.

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.”

Motorola One Action Smartphone is $263

Amazon is offering the Motorola One Action Unlocked Smartphone for $263. That’s up to $86 off the typical rate there and is within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked.

This smartphone sports a 6.3-inch display, triple camera system, and 128GB of storage comes standard. Once armed with it, you’ll be ready to snap portrait photos and choose your preferred service provider ranging from AT&T to Sprint, T-Mobile to Verizon, and more.

Anker projectors and more on sale

Anker is back with another batch of deals today headlined by its Nebula Capsule Max Portable Projector for $395. That’s down from the usual $470 going rate and $4 less than our previous mention.

As one of Anker’s newest projector releases, this model delivers the latest portable technology, including the ability to push a 100-inch HD image while streaming from your favorite services like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Includes one HDMI input and a built-in 8W speaker, plus an internal 4-hour battery. Check out the entire sale here.

