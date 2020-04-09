The upcoming design of the OnePlus 8 series has been officially teased by company CEO Pete Lau in a new detailed blog post.

While we have had more than a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone thanks to leaks, leaks, and more leaks. Pete Lau has decided to share some of the thought processes behind the design decisions taken on the OnePlus 8 series.

Lau confirmed that the firm is using fifth-generation matte frosted glass on the rear panel of the OnePlus 8 series with a refined gradient look. It should also retain the soft satin finish that we’ve come to know and love on OnePlus smartphones.

He goes on to suggest that the firm has experimented with over 100 color and texture combinations to find the “perfect” finish for the rear panel of their upcoming flagship devices. The Glacial Green color is said to “invoke fresh, environmentally friendly, natural, and youthful feelings” according to Lau. At the end of the day, it’s just a smartphone in a nice color finish. You can check it out in the brief teaser video shared below:

Adding to that marketing guff, the curved 3D glass is also designed to aid grip and Lau also confirmed that we can expect to see a slightly thinner overall profile and lighter device this time around.

With the OnePlus 8 series set to be officially unveiled on April 14, we don’t have much longer to wait to see the design in the flesh. Let us know your thoughts on the teasers down in the comments section below, and, if you are thinking of picking up the OnePlus 8 when it becomes available, let us know down there too.

