After dozens of leaks, pricing for the OnePlus 8 series leaked today through a European retailer and, well, it’s a lot higher. For a brand that’s always rested on competitive prices, raising prices considerably is a big deal. So, what price would you pay for a OnePlus 8 Pro?

When it first arrived, OnePlus delivered the OnePlus One for just $349 at a time when other flagships ran $600 or more. In the time since, prices have gone up everywhere, not just from OnePlus. Right now, going out to buy the latest Samsung flagship will cost you at least $999 where a OnePlus 7T costs $599 and the OnePlus 7 Pro originally retailed for $669. OnePlus clearly had a reason to be considered looking at those numbers.

Now, though, OnePlus is preparing its biggest jump in prices to date. According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 8 may start at €719 with the OnePlus 8 Pro’s price sitting at €919. That’s a jump of nearly €200 year-over-year and over €100 versus the “7T” series. That’s a lot of money!

What do you get for that money? WinFuture recently published a full breakdown of the OnePlus 8 specs, but here’s the core: The OnePlus 8 offers a Snapdragon 865 paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 6.55-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, and support for 5G. In the camera department, the OnePlus 8 also offers a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera too. It also has a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has the same processor and memory allotments but adds a larger 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance, and the battery is bigger at 4,510 mAh. That battery, too, can be charged at 30W using both wired and wireless charging. The cameras also get an improvement with a 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto (3x zoom), and a 5MP “color filter.”

So, with all of that in mind, clearly these phones are going to be more expensive compared to models that came before. It would be pretty ridiculous to think otherwise, especially considering the cost of the Snapdragon 865 alone.

Still, the initial reactions to the prices that have leaked so far have not been very approving. In the poll below, we’re curious, what’s the highest price you’d pay for the OnePlus 8 Pro? Personally, I think $799 or even $849 would be a good price, but the €919 price tag that leaked implies OnePlus is going a fair bit higher than that. Let us know in the comments, too, what you think about OnePlus’ pricing.

Note: If you’re not seeing the poll, click here to access it directly. Some ad blockers also cause polls not to show, so perhaps try whitelisting our domain.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: