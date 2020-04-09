In addition to launching Stadia’s free tier yesterday, Google made Pro free for the next two months. With that wider availability, the Stadia Pro subscription is getting a new logo.

Version 2.13 of Stadia for Android rolled out yesterday with the tweaked Pro logo. Instead of “Pro” just being housed in an orange box with rounded corners, the badge is now shaped like a razor. The new branding matches the “STADIA” logo as it slots right into the “A.”

That combo is on display at stadia.google.com/pro right now where another visual synergy is shown. Game art features a cutout in the top right with the new badge fitting right in.

This change is applied on cover art in the “Your games” carousel, as well as throughout the Stadia Store. The badge still appears in the bottom-left corner for Pro deals, but the price is no longer within the pill as part of this new design.

Old New Old New

Meanwhile, Google yesterday updated its Stadia FAQ to explain how it’s also giving two free months of Pro to existing members. For most, the April 19 renewal date was extended to June 19, but there’s some nuance for those that canceled after the Founder’s three months ended. You also cannot stack a recent Premiere code with yesterday’s offer.

If you’re an an active paid Stadia Pro subscriber as of April 8, 2020, you will not be charged for your next two months. This means that the end of your current Pro billing period will be moved forward two months. For example:

If you paid for a month of Pro on April 5 and your current Pro billing period ends on May 5, then you will receive Stadia Pro at no charge during your May 5 and June 5 billing cycles. Your next payment will be on July 5.

If your current Pro billing period ends on April 10, you will receive Stadia Pro at no charge during your April 10 and May 10 billing cycles. Your next payment will be on June 10.

The support document includes many more billing permutations.

