[Update: Nokia 4.2 too] Nokia 7.2 now receiving stable Android 10 update

The Android 10 update is now rolling out for the Android One-powered Nokia 7.2.

Launching at IFA 2019, the impressively premium Nokia 7.2 shipped with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box but during the launch keynote, HMD Global confirmed that it would be one of the first in line to get the full OS upgrade. It has just made it as per the original Q1 timeframe that HMD Global touted at the turn of the year.

[Update 04/10]: The Android 10 update is now rolling out for the affordable Nokia 4.2. HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas used his Twitter account to confirm the rollout, with the rollout expected to be completed by April 14. You can check out the entire list of nations where the Android 10 update is rolling out here.

Nokia 4.2 owners, your device just got even better! You can now update to Android 10 with all-new features available! Check here for more details and availability in different countries 👇https://t.co/l9lt6bOcQv@Nokiamobile #Android10 #Nokia4dot2 pic.twitter.com/ni6Im40UwP — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 9, 2020

While it has taken a little longer than some of you would have hoped, you can now enjoy the full-fat version of Android 10 on your Nokia 7.2. The update was confirmed by Nokia’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas on his official Twitter account.

As you probably already know, the update brings with it the Android 10 gestures, a native dark mode, privacy and location controls, plus an overall better experience. However, if you do have the device, the Android 10 update should be available for your Nokia 7.2. However, the update is heading out in an incremental fashion, which means you may have to wait for it to reach your device.

Now might be the time to head to your System updates panel and check if you have the Android 10 update waiting for your device.

