Alongside its flagship Nokia 8.3 smartphone, HMD Global also debuts two new devices today. The Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 are official.

Nokia 5.3

First off, there’s the Nokia 5.3. This mid-range device is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor and backs it up with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device also offers up USB-C, a huge 4,000 mAh battery which Nokia claims will last 2 days, a headphone jack, and there’s a Google Assistant button too!

The display on the 5.3 is a 6.55-inch, 720p+ panel at 20:9. Of course, it’s a 60Hz display. The Nokia 5.3 also includes a quad-camera array on the back. There’s a 13MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera, 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor too. There’s an LED flash at the center of the circle too.

Nokia 5.3 will start at 189 Euros starting in April. The device will be available in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal colors.

Nokia 1.3

The latest Android Go smartphone from Nokia is the Nokia 1.3. It features a 5.71-inch 720p+ display, the Qualcomm 215 processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a (removable!) 3,000 mAh battery, and a microUSB port. That might not sound like much, but it should be plenty for Android 10 (Go Edition). Plus, the device is promised to get Android 11 (Go Edition) when it debuts! Of course, as is usually the case with Nokia devices, the 1.3 will also get Android 12 too.

Nokia 1.3 debuts in April globally starting at just 95 Euros. It will be available in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal.

