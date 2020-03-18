With HMD Global set to unveil a series of new devices during a livestreamed launch event, we’ve now got a glimpse of the upcoming Nokia 1.3 in press renders.

The leaked render of the likely budget-friendly smartphone was shared by Evan Blass (@evleaks) on his now-private Twitter account. It gives us a look at what we believe is a follow-up to the Nokia 1 Plus, which was released in February 2019.

Expect extremely modest specifications on this wallet-friendly handset, which is highly likely to be another Android Go option for emerging markets — or even as a cheap backup or burner phone. The design is only slightly different from the recently announced Nokia C2, which may share some similar internals.

There isn’t much to glean other than the obvious, so that means a notched display — likely LCD — with plenty of side bezels. There is also what appears to be a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left edge, and there is even room for a headphone port up top.

At the rear, you can see a solitary camera with LED flash. Rumors point to this being a 5-megapixel sensor, with the notch also playing host to a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The rear panel also appears to have a textured finish, which we also expect to be removable for access to the SIM slot and potential removable battery.

One would expect that the Nokia 1.3 will be powered by a low-end MediaTek chipset that will be paired with 1GB of RAM and up to 16GB of storage. It is also likely to launch with Android 10 (Go edition) pre-installed.

