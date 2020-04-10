Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active $150 with $25 GC, ASUS Chromebook 14 $349, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active, the ASUS Chromebook 14, and Motorola’s G7 Android smartphone. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active with a $25 gift card

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in a variety of colors bundled with a $25 eGift Card for $150. Normally fetching $200, throwing in the gift card amounts to a 33% savings from the $225 overall value and is the best we’ve seen to date. With the ability to automatically track six workouts, the Galaxy Watch Active takes care of logging your exercise throughout the day. It can measure heart rate and other stats as well. A 1.1-inch circular AMOLED display is at the center of the experience, which pairs with multi-day battery life, iOS and Android compatibility, and a swim-ready design.

Save $100 on the ASUS Chromebook 14

Walmart currently offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 C425 Core M3/4GB/128GB for $349. Typically selling for $449, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, the second-best we’ve seen to date, and the lowest in months. Based around a 14-inch NanoEdge display, this entry from ASUS features a more premium form factor than your average Chromebook. Its all-metal design sports two USB-C ports alongside USB-A 3.1, a microSD card reader, and more. An Intel Core M3 processor pairs with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Plus, up to 12 hours of battery keeps it running all day long. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Moto G7 Android Smartphone is $230

B&H currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $230. Normally selling for $300, it just dropped to $241 at Amazon and today’s offer beats that competing discount by $11. This is also the best we’ve seen in months. Motorola’s G7 features a 12 MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form factor, water-repellent design, and face unlock round out its notable features.

