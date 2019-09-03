As the world prepares for 5G connectivity, more devices are adding the needed hardware. Today, Samsung has announced the Galaxy A90 5G, a mid-range smartphone with next-gen connectivity and more.

Arriving this month starting in Samsung’s home country of Korea, the Galaxy A90 5G is a mid-range phone that offers a lot of flagship features. That is, of course, headlined by its 5G connectivity. Those faster speeds come courtesy of the Snapdragon 855 platform and Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem.

With the Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy A90 5G comes equipped with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a small notch, and a 32MP camera. There’s also a fingerprint sensor under that display. A triple camera system is around back too with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 5MP depth camera. There’s also a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung is also supporting some flagship features on the Galaxy A90 5G as well. This is the first A-Series device that supports DeX and it also comes pre-loaded with Microsoft’s Your Phone app. 5G is clearly the main selling point of the device, though.

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of the Galaxy A90 5G – the latest addition to the Galaxy A family with 5G connectivity. Made for digital natives living in the Era of Live, the Galaxy A90 5G combines 5G-connectivity with powerful features to capture, stream and share exactly the way you want.

Pricing hasn’t been announced for the Galaxy A90 5G just yet, but it arrives in Korea starting tomorrow, September 4th.

