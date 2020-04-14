Google Fi lists Moto G Stylus and G Power as ‘coming soon’

Motorola has long made phones that are fully compatible with Google’s MVNO. Ahead of their launch this week, Google Fi has listed the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power as “coming soon.”

Announced in February, the Moto G Stylus features a 6.4-inch display with 16-megapixel hole punch camera in the top-left corner. There’s a 48MP triple camera system on the rear and 4,000mAh battery.

Running Android 10, it’s powered by a Snapdragon 665 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that’s expandable via the microSD card slot. Of course, the unique aspect of this phone is a stylus. Motorola positions it as a tool for quick note taking and precise image editing.

Meanwhile, the Moto G Power drops the pen for a larger 5,000mAh battery that’s rated for three days. There’s only a 16MP triple camera system, while internal storage is down to 64GB.

As Designed for Fi phones, they feature networking technology to seamlessly switch between T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular to ensure the best connection.

The Moto G Power comes in at $249 and the Moto G Stylus is $299, though Google has yet to list its pricing or any deals. They are currently listed as “coming soon” on the Google Fi store with general availability expected on April 16. The two new phones join the Pixel 3a (currently $299) and heavily discounted Pixel 4.

