With more and more people working from home or participating in remote learning, fast internet is crucial. Google Fi today detailed its response to COVID-19 in regards to late payments and data speed limits.

The first temporary measure sees the Google MVNO extend the payment grace period to 60 days. Those having trouble paying their bills will continue to receive full service, with this policy effective as of March 1. This also applies to device protection plans.

Both the Flexible and Unlimited plans will increase the full-speed data limits to 30GB per user. The former tier, which is equivalent to pay-as-you-go, previously allowed 15 GB of full-speed data before throttling down to 256 kbps, while Unlimited permitted 22GB (and capped video to 480p).

After you reach 30GB, you can choose to return to full-speed data for an additional $10/GB for the rest of your billing cycle.

Meanwhile, the company reiterates how support channels are operating with a limited team as part of precautionary health measures, while shipping partners are experiencing delays. Fi is now available for all Android and iOS devices in the US.

Google is “monitoring the evolving developments,” but otherwise does not specify when Fi will return to its usual speed limit and policies.

