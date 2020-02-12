After expanding to Best Buy, Target, and even international airport terminals in the past year, Google Fi SIM cards are now available at Amazon. This continues the MVNO’s push to lower the barrier to switching.

New and current Fi subscribers can buy a “Google Fi SIM Card Kit” online to take advantage of Amazon’s speedy shipping. It costs $9.99 — instead of free from Google directly — but it includes a $10 credit that will be applied on your first bill. It provides both cellular and data connectivity, unlike data-only variants.

The retail packaging is simple with the latest logo, Project-less name, and tagline: “A different kind of phone plan.” Google warns on the package that service “Must be activated in the US.” This warning also appears in airport kiosks.

Fi’s Unlimited plan starts at $70/person — going down to $45 for 4-6 members. A pay-as-you-go option is also available with unlimited talk/text costing $20 and $10 per gigabyte of data.

