Wednesday deals: Google Home $49, Withings Smartwatches $127, more

Today’s best deals include Google Home at $49, plus Withings Steel Smartwatches, and JBL Link Assistant speaker. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home is $49

Bed Bath & Beyond offers the Google Home Smart Speaker for $49. You’d typically pay $99 for this speaker with today’s deal matching our mention earlier this month that quickly sold out. This is a match of the second-best offer we’ve seen.

Bring the Google Home into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Not to mention, you can stream popular music services like Spotify, Google Play, and more.

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch is $127

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $127. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and is within a buck of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked.

Once armed with Withings’ Steel HR Hybrid, you’ll be able to keep tabs on heart rate, GPS coordinates during workouts, and sleep statistics. Android and iOS users alike can pair with this smartwatch, and data points can be synced to Apple Health, Google Fit, and more.

JBL’s Link 20 portable Assistant speaker

JBL is currently offering its Link 20 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $50 in white. Originally selling for $230, a price still reflected for a new model at JBL, today’s offer comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen overall.

With up to 10-hours of battery life on a single charge, Link 20 offers hands-free access to Google Assistant just about anywhere. Its internal audio array is said to offer rich stereo sound and a water-resistant design means you can rock out by the pool this summer, or now in the shower.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Okaysou AirMax8L Review: Powerful filtration without the high price [Video]

Amazon Best-seller Review: Is this $21 Bluetooth keyboard good? [Video]

GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit Review: Up your mobile video game [Video]

Hands-on with Replitronics: The latest retro tech from New Wave Toys [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: