With many kids stuck indoors today, Google wants to make it easier for parents to discover child-appropriate Android apps. The Play Store is adding a new “Kids” section that features pre-screened, teacher-approved content.

It starts with a new program where Google has “specially trained teachers” screen apps for kids based on a framework developed with academic experts. Factors include Design quality, Appeal to children, Enrichment potential, Ads & in-app purchases, and Age appropriateness.

Teachers in our program look for fun and inspiring apps that kids will love, with or without an educational focus. We think teachers are specially positioned to use their expertise in child development to look for content that’s not only age-appropriate, but also reflects current trends in what kids like.

Behind-the-scenes, apps must first meet the “Designed for Families” requirements before being automatically eligible to be reviewed by teachers. Apps are being screened as quickly as possible with three ranges available: “Ages up to 5,” 5-8, and 9-12.

Applications that pass the gauntlet will display a new “Teacher approved” badge with listings explaining each selection. Google is replacing the previous Family star marker, while that section is making way for the new “Kids” tab at the top of the Play Store.

These approved apps will also be featured in new collections and other promotional banners. Google moved up this Kids launch in light of COVID-19, with availability initially limited to the US. A global rollout will take place in the coming months.

