Besides ratings, download counts are a good indicator when deciding whether to install an app. Google Play now includes that metric directly in the list view of search results.

When looking for an app in the Play Store, Google includes such details like the developer, category, rating (out of 5), and when warranted an “Editors’ Choice” badge. Over the past few days, each app in this list view has gained a download count.

Appearing to the right of the star icon, it ranges from the low thousands (K+) to millions (M+) and billions (B+) for the most popular applications. The plus sign at the end of every figure is due to Google Play publicly reporting downloads in ranges.

The metric does not appear for apps you already have installed, while the new icon quite prominent and catches your eye against the wall of text.

Finding this download count previously required people to open an app listing and look just above the install button. This meant going back and forth between the search list when deciding whether to download.

As of today, the download count appearing in Google Play search is widely available on Android. There are no changes to the web counterpart.

More about Google Play:

Thanks, Dee and Henny.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: