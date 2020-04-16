Announced earlier this year just ahead of the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Lite. Now, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S10 Lite is coming to the US starting tomorrow with a price tag of $650.

While it’s pretty strange to see “the newest member of the Galaxy S10 family” debuting in the US two months after the Galaxy S20 lineup — especially with the S10 series still on sale —, the S10 Lite does offer a respectable package for less money than you’d spend on one of Samsung’s 2020 flagships.

For $650, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers a 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED display, 4,500 mAh battery, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, Android 10 with all of the Galaxy S20’s features, and it’s all riding on a Snapdragon 855 chipset, too. The S10 Lite also delivers a 48 MP primary camera with “Super Steady OIS” to offer stellar stability. It also has a 5MP Macro camera for super-close shots, and finally, an ultra-wide 12MP camera.

I got the chance to play with the Galaxy S10 Lite briefly back at CES 2020 and, for the most part, it seemed like a solid offer!

Now, Samsung is bringing that package to the United States. Starting April 17, you can pick up the S10 Lite in the US for $650 unlocked from Samsung’s website, Best Buy, and Amazon. Samsung’s site offers up to $250 for a trade-in while Amazon offers a free pair of Galaxy Buds and Best Buy offers $200 offer with “qualified activation.” Unfortunately, the S10 Lite will only be available in “Prism Black.”

