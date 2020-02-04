Samsung brings Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite to Spain starting at €609

- Feb. 4th 2020 9:43 am PT

0

Earlier this year, Samsung announced two new smartphones that aren’t quite flagships, but they’re very close. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have since launched in a handful of markets and now, they’re launching in Spain.

To recap, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are stripped-down versions of the 2019 flagships, but with different designs and still flagship-tier specs. The Galaxy S10 Lite, for example, still runs on a Snapdragon 855 and both devices offering 8GB of RAM and plenty of storage too. The Note 10 Lite even still retains the S Pen. Where do they sacrifice? The displays aren’t as sharp, bezels are a bit bigger, and features such as wireless charging are dumped too.

Now, Samsung has launched these devices in Spain as SamMobile highlighted. With the launch, we’re seeing the S10 Lite priced at €659 with the Note 10 Lite even lower at €609. By comparison, the Galaxy S10 Plus currently runs €799 in Spain while the Note 10+ costs €1,009. With the Note especially, the savings on these phones are tremendous.

In Spain, retailers such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, and Fnac offer the S10 Lite and details on where the Note 10 Lite will be available should be released any time now.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches