After a few months of leaks and rumors, Samsung has today made the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Lite official. The phones, as expected, will be shown off at CES 2020, and each offer what looks like a nice overall package, too.

In a press release, Samsung offers up all but one of the details regarding these two new smartphones. On the spec sheet, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are both very similar. They both offer up a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a centered punch-hole on top to house a 32 MP selfie camera.

Both phones also feature a 4,500 mAh battery, 128 GB of storage, and either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. Something else that’s great to see is that Samsung is including Android 10 out of the box on both models, something we’ve only seen on a few devices so far. Undoubtedly, One UI 2.0 is along for the ride, too.

Where do these phones differ? Firstly, in the camera. Both offer triple-lens arrays, but with different priorities. The Galaxy S10 Lite offers a 48 MP primary camera with “Super Steady OIS” to offer stellar stability. It also has a 5 MP Macro camera for super-close shots, and finally, an ultra-wide 12 MP camera.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, has three 12 MP sensors. The primary is an f/1.7 sensor with Dual Pixel auto-focus, while the other two sensors have ultra-wide and telephoto lenses on top.

These phones also have different processors. Samsung says the S10 Lite has a “7 nm 64-bit Octa-core processor,” while the Note 10 Lite has a “10 nm 64-bit Octa-core processor.” We’re assuming that those are the Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9810, respectively, based on their descriptions.

Of course, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite also differs by including an S Pen. Just like on the standard Galaxy Note 10, it’s wirelessly connected and stowed within a silo on the device. Most of the same features remain as well, including the Samsung Notes app.

Samsung will be showcasing these two phones at CES 2020, where presumably, we’ll get pricing information. The S10 Lite will come in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue, and Note 10 Lite in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red.

