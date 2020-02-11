Samsung usually focuses on its latest and greatest smartphones when it comes to ongoing sales, but after the debut of the Galaxy S20 series today, Samsung has announced a permanent price cut for the Galaxy S10 with the trio now starting at $549.

Discounts since the debut of the Galaxy S10 have been plenty and, more or less, nonstop as our colleagues at 9to5Toys have documented. However, the actual retail prices of the phones when they’re not on sale have still be left at $799 and up.

With the introduction of the Galaxy S20, Samsung is raising the prices on its flagship to $999 and up. The base S20 costs $999, the S20+ $1,199, and the S20 Ultra $1,399. These are huge price tags for, admittedly, very nice smartphones. Still, not everyone can afford to drop $1,000 on a phone, even if it’s broken up with monthly payments.

Starting today, the Galaxy S10’s price has been cut to $749, $150 off of the original price and the same price the Galaxy S10e launched at. The Galaxy S10+ follows suit, now priced at $849. Finally, the Galaxy S10e has been cut down to just $599. However, these prices aren’t reflected anywhere just yet. Even Samsung’s site still lists the original price.

Samsung hasn’t mentioned when these discounted Galaxy S10 prices will go into effect, but I’d wager we’ll see them adjusted before the S20’s retail launch in early March.

